Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles woman, 71, targeted in home invasion in which suspect swiped 'large amount of expensive jewelry'

The incident happened in broad daylight in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 71-year-old woman reportedly has been pistol-whipped in Los Angeles during a home invasion in which police tell Fox News Digital that a suspect demanded access to a safe containing a "large amount of expensive jewelry." 

The incident happened around 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, and investigators are still trying to determine the value of what was stolen, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. 

"She suffered some injuries to her head and some other lacerations as a result... Definitely shaken up, very afraid of what happened, but she should recover fully from her injuries," Lt. Kirk Kelley told KTLA. 

LOS ANGELES DISTRICT ATTORNEY GASCON CLAIMS MANY ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S SUPPORT HIM, WERE ‘BULLIED’ INTO SUPPORTING THE RECALL 

Law enforcement is seen responding to the victim's home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 17.

Law enforcement is seen responding to the victim's home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 17. (Apex/MEGA)

Information about a suspect was not immediately available. 

The woman was tied up and pistol whipped during the incident, authorities told Fox 11 News. 

HOLLYWOOD RESTAURANT OWNER TACKLES ASSAILANT WHO ROBBED ELDERLY CUSTOMER 

The suspect entered the home and demanded access to a safe containing valuables, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

The suspect entered the home and demanded access to a safe containing valuables, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. (Apex/MEGA)

She reportedly declined transportation to a local hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Law enforcement is seen gathering at the home following the robbery on Wednesday, August 17.

Law enforcement is seen gathering at the home following the robbery on Wednesday, August 17. (Apex/MEGA)

"There's been crime in this neighborhood. And it's just it's unbelievable. This was always a quiet, safe neighborhood. There was little things that went on… car break-ins, but nothing major where you would see people getting pistol whipped or, you know, zip-tied and you never saw a police activity like this in this neighborhood," neighbor Jason Anish told Fox 11 News. "So it's truly unfortunate. It's a sad sign of the times right now."

Images taken at the scene showed at least three police officers canvassing the area Wednesday. 