Los Angeles vehicle chase continues after 4 hours

A vehicle chase was still underway in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after about four hours.

Video posted by FOX 11 in Los Angeles showed a silver Chevy Malibu with Oklahoma plates traveling around the area, with several police vehicles close behind and news helicopters overhead.

The driver was considered to be armed and dangerous, reports said. The vehicle had at least three flat tires after running over a spike strip, KNBC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

The chase covered stretches of Interstate 110, in both north and south directions, as the driver exited and re-entered the freeway, KNBC-TV reported.

Around 11 p.m. local time the suspect was seen driving slowly in El Monte, Calif., with at least four police vehicles close behind. All vehicles were in driving slowly, and many vehicles were seen parked along the roadway, with passengers watching the action.

The chase began around 7 p.m. local time on a report of a suspect with a gun, the station reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.