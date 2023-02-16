Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles police pursuit of armed robbery suspects ends in fatal crash

LA driver ran red light prior to collision, other suspect fled on foot

Associated Press
Armed robbery suspects in an SUV being pursued by Los Angeles police crashed into another car, killing its driver early Thursday, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight in the Northridge area of the San Fernando Valley.

The SUV ran a red light and collided with the other car, said police Lt. Letisia Ruiz.

A Los Angeles police pursuit of armed robbery suspects ended in a fatal crash on early Thursday. 

A Los Angeles police pursuit of armed robbery suspects ended in a fatal crash on early Thursday.  (Fox News)

The driver of the SUV and another person fled on foot. The driver was captured but the other person remained at large.

No other details were immediately released.

On Jan. 31 two people were killed when a driver fleeing Los Angeles police crashed into their car.