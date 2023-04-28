Los Angeles police officer loses part of finger bitten off by homeless man, LAPD says

A Los Angeles police officer had part of his pinky finger bitten off by a homeless man resisting arrest, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday around 10:15 a.m. on the Metro Red Line, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Officers were aboard the train when they spotted a man with drug paraphernalia, the LAPD said.

The officers approached the man and escorted him off the train. As they were leaving, the man became violent and fought with the officers, authorities said.

During the scuffle, the man allegedly bit off a portion of a police sergeant's finger. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting an executive order.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital. The homeless suspect was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he was "deeply disturbed by this vicious attack."

"Fortunately we have the very best medical professionals doing their best to surgically repair this terrible injury while our people continue their work into the night to protect our transit system," he said in a statement.