Los Angeles police investigate vandalism of Islamic center

Islamic Center of Southern California was founded in 1952, offers religious, educational programming

Los Angeles police are looking for a man who vandalized the Islamic Center of Southern California during the weekend.

The man wrote "anti-Islamic hate words" on the building early Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a community alert that contained a security photo of the suspect.

Los Angeles police are investigating vandalism of an Islamic center over the weekend. 

"This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances," the center said in a statement.

The center was founded in 1952 and offers religious, educational and social activities.