Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles metro station shooting leaves 4 wounded

At least three victims were in critical condition, a report said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting at a Los Angeles metro station left at least four people wounded Friday night, according to reports. 

The incident happened at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station, 12 miles south of downtown, around 7:41 p.m. PT, The Los Angeles Times reported. 

All four victims were taken to a hospital, and at least three were in critical condition, according to the newspaper.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No arrests were immediately reported. There may be more than one suspect, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Services Bureau said, according to The Times

Your Money