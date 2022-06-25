Los Angeles demonstrators set off fireworks following Roe v. Wade reversal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters in Los Angeles, California, set off fireworks on Friday night during a demonstration in the city.

The incident happened following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning.

According to the Twitter user who posted the video, the incident happened when police officers and protesters clashed on W 8th St & S Olive St in Los Angeles.

Police in Los Angeles issued an order to disperse on Friday night at 9:33 p.m. while protests were ongoing.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

"Abortion is legal in California. It will remain that way. I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation. We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care," Newsom tweeted.