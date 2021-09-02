Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Los Angeles couple convicted in $21M COVID-19 relief fraud on the run: FBI

Four other people had pleaded guilty to various charges in connection with the fraud scheme

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Los Angeles couple who had been charged in an $18 million COVID relief fraud scheme cut off their ankle monitors and are now on the run and are considered fugitives, according to the FBI.  

The FBI said Tuesday that Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, are considered fugitives. 

Also charged in the scheme were Ayvazyan's brother and a Glendale man. They were convicted in June of scheming to submit phony loan applications for federal COVID business relief funds AND were scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4. They face potentially decades behind bars.  

CALIFORNIA WOMAN FIRST TO FACE FEDERAL CHARGES OVER FAKE COVID IMMUNIZATIONS, VACCINATION CARDS

Four other people had pleaded guilty to various charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme that involved using fake or stolen identities to apply for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration to help businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money obtained was used for down payments on luxury homes in Southern California and to buy "gold coins, diamonds, jewelry, luxury watches, fine imported furnishings, designer handbags, clothing, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle," according to a June 29 announcement from the U.S. attorney's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the FBI seeking additional information but did not hear back before publication. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money