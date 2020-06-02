Los Angeles community members protecting business from looters detained amid riot confusion on live TV

Los Angeles community members who were helping liquor store owners defend the business from apparent looters were handcuffed and detained by police in a moment of confusion on live TV.

FOX11 Los Angeles reporter Christina Gonzalez, who was reporting from the city’s Van Nuys district where dozens of looters raided local businesses, captured the scene.

"I was handcuffed, thrown up against a wall with my husband and brother-in-law, and I'm like, 'What the hell?'" Monet, a black woman seen defending the store, later told the station. "The news people are here and telling you, it's not her, she's trying to stop the situation."

A series of clips from the station shows several community members alongside armed store owners in a tense standoff with a group. Gonzalez said the apparent looters seemed to be heading to a store that buys and sells gold next door.

The looters appeared unconnected to a peaceful demonstration in Van Nuys around the same time, protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, the station reported.

Those defending the store tried to wave down passing police cars, video shows. But when police arrived the looters scattered and police chased them. In the confusion, other officers at the scene detained Monet, her husband and brother-in-law.

Gonzalez can be heard yelling to officers that they were protecting the store with the owners. The reporter and crew tried to explain to the police while on air, answering officers’ questions and describing the suspects.

Monet, her husband and brother-in-law were released later after being handcuffed, the station reported.

Monet told FOX11 she has lived in the neighborhood for 37 years and has known the liquor store owner for three decades. When she saw the looting, she said she had to do something.

"I understand the protest. I understand what this is about. I get it. I understand that -- I'm fighting for the same protest," Monet said. "But we don't want people from other cities to come and tear [apart] where we live because we have to rebuild this. We did this once before. I understand the anger."

Monet said that she also understands tensions remain high across the country, and that police need to respond better in the African American community.

Community members also were seen trying to protect a Walgreens in Hollywood from looters who shattered the windows. They surrounded the business and put their hands up.

While looters stormed many stores in Van Nuys and Hollywood, leaving behind trails of shattered glass, the station reported that simultaneous large demonstrations were peaceful, as thousands marched in the streets.