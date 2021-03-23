Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Boulder mass shooting victims identified, Biden to speak

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado man, was identified as the suspect

President Biden speaks on mass shootingVideo

President Biden speaks on mass shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, as President Biden is expected to give remarks on the tragedy this afternoon.

BOULDER MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED, CHARGED WITH 10 COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER

Police also identified the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado man. His motive for the attack was not specified at this time.

Fast Facts

    • Monday’s mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store left 10 people dead, including the first police officer who arrived on the scene.
    • Police identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old from Arvada, Colorado.

Authorities have identified the victims as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65.

Follow below for live updates. Mobile users click here.

