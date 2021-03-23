LIVE UPDATES: Boulder mass shooting victims identified, Biden to speak
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado man, was identified as the suspect
Authorities on Tuesday identified the 10 victims of the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, as President Biden is expected to give remarks on the tragedy this afternoon.
Police also identified the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado man. His motive for the attack was not specified at this time.
Fast Facts
- Monday’s mass shooting at the King Soopers grocery store left 10 people dead, including the first police officer who arrived on the scene.
- Police identified the suspect as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old from Arvada, Colorado.
Authorities have identified the victims as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65.
