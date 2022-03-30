US law enforcement officers donating body armor, other crucial gear to Ukrainians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thousands of law enforcement officers across the country are donating personal body armor and other protective gear to Ukrainians. As war continues to rage on, members of Ukrainian law enforcement and civilians need, and in many cases are running out of, personal protective equipment.

"We want to make sure that these counterparts overseas have the resources and we're supporting them to make them a safer nation," Larry Cosme, the president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, told Fox News.

FLEOA is the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan federal law enforcement association in the country. Cosme says his organization is working with federal and local partners to get the equipment to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"It's an overwhelming response. We can't keep up with the pace of the amount of equipment we are receiving," Cosme said.

Cosme says body armor, including helmets, vests and goggles, are being donated. Medical supplies and boots are also on the list. Weapons are not legally allowed to be transferred. The donations come from the personal collection of members of the law enforcement community.

FLEOA is working with Blue to Blue & Yellow, based in New Jersey, to transfer the donations overseas. The gear then goes to the Ukraine American Coordinating Council and to the Return Alive Foundation, which then gets it to Ukrainian citizens.

Cosme told Fox News that donating to Ukrainians has been a "no brainer" and FLEOA has been happy to help facilitate the donations.

"I call them freedom fighters. They are looking for freedom and maintaining the support of liberty and justice," Cosme said.

More information about donating can be found at wwww.fleoa.org.