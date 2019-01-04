Latest: Police: Suspect enraged after being fired from job

The Latest on the killing of three children in Texas (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Authorities say the man accused of killing three young children posted on social media after the attack that he had become enraged after being fired from his job.

Police in Texas City, southeast of Houston, said Friday that they have not confirmed a motive in the attack but say 27-year-old Junaid Hashim Mehmood had worked at a Goodwill store in nearby League City.

It's not clear when he may have been fired. Mehmood was the father of one of the children.

The bodies of the children were found in an apartment Thursday evening and their mother, 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, was beaten and shot repeatedly in the head with a pellet gun.

Mehmood later surrendered to authorities.

Police Chief Joe Stanton says Mehmood cooperated with detectives who interviewed him and "went into details with our investigators as far as his involvement."

6:30 p.m.

Mehmood is being held without bond at the Galveston County jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Stanton says the three children found dead Thursday in an apartment were stabbed and beaten. One child was 5 years old, another was 1 and the third was an infant.

Their mother, 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, was beaten and shot several times in the head with a pellet gun. She remained hospitalized Friday.

5:45 p.m.

3:50 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

10:55 a.m.

10 a.m.

