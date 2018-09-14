Latest: Man arrested in slaying of 5-year-old Detroit girl

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl in Detroit (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The Detroit police chief says a man has been arrested in the death of a 5-year-old girl who was fatally shot while in bed with her mother.

Chief James Craig says the girl's mother was shot 16 times Thursday night and is in a hospital Friday. Her daughter was shot once in the head. Craig says the shooting appeared to be related to a rift between the mother and her sisters.

Separately, police executing a search warrant in the investigation fatally shot a man at a different address early Friday. Craig says officers yelled, "search warrant, search warrant" and were confronted by an armed man.

The chief says an officer fired because he was facing an "imminent threat."

___

9:10 a.m.

Detroit police say they fatally shot a man during a raid connected with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood says officers entered a home on the city's west side early Friday and found a man with a gun. Kirkwood says the man "raised a weapon and the officers fired shots."

That occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from a home where police say the girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting late Thursday.

The Detroit News reports that relatives of the man, whose name hasn't been released, said he had nothing to do with the girl's death. Nineteen-year-old McKayla Coleman tells the newspaper she was asleep upstairs when police "busted in the house" and shot the man.

___

5:40 a.m.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting at a home in Detroit.

Detroit police Commander Elaine Bryant tells reporters that the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting Thursday night on the city's west side. Bryant says the mother is in serious condition at a hospital.

Bryant says at least one person entered the home before opening fire. She says "a couple of" other people who were in the home at the time were not injured.

Bryant says the shooting is "tragic" and that "the child is an innocent victim."

Police haven't released any details about possible suspects.

Bryant has appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.