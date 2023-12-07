Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nevada

Las Vegas police identify suspect, victims, in UNLV shooting that left 3 dead and one injured

Las Vegas police said the suspect applied for several jobs at colleges in Nevada

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Ted Williams: That protocol system may have saved several lives in UNLV shooting Video

Ted Williams: That protocol system may have saved several lives in UNLV shooting

FOX News contributor Ted Williams shares his insight on the shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on ‘Your World.’

Police in Las Vegas have identified the suspect in Wednesday's shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas that left three people dead and another injured.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill identified the suspect on Thursday during a press conference as Anthony James Polito, 67. McMahill said that Polito was a resident of nearby Henderson, Nevada, and applied "numerous" times for jobs with several higher education institutions in Nevada, and was denied each time.

Polito was killed by police during a shootout on Wednesday.

The sheriff said that Polito had a "list" of people he was "seeking" on the campuses, including faculty from Eastern Carolina, where he previously worked.

'ACTIVE SHOOTER' AT UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, LAS VEGAS WITH 'MULTIPLE VICTIMS;' SUSPECT DEAD

Anthony James Polito in picture smiling

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference on Thursday as Anthony James Polito, 67.  McMahill said that Polito was a resident of nearby Henderson, Nevada, and applied "numerous" times for jobs with several higher education institutions in Nevada, and was denied each time. (Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

Polito also mailed 22 letters to various university employees across the country with no return address, one of which had a white powdery substance inside, McMahill said.

When Polito's home was searched after the shooting, detectives found a chair with a downward-pointing arrow to a document similar to a will and testament.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students pray after shooting on campus

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, student Carlos Casillas, 23, second from right, prays at the Las Vegas Convention Center reunification area where he was transported after a fatal shooting at the campus in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Police are still trying to determine a motive, McMahill said. 

Officials said that Polito used a Taurus 9 mm handgun purchased legally in 2022, adding that 11 magazines were with the individual when he came to campus.

UNLV SHOOTING SUSPECT WAS PROFESSOR WHO HAD APPLIED FOR JOB: AP SOURCE

A police officer holds up crime scene tape at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP Photo/John Locher)

Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor at UNLV's accounting department, was killed in the incident, officials said. University president Keith Whitfield said she had "devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants. She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems."

Patricia Navarro smiling

Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor at UNLV's accounting department, was killed in the incident, officials said.  (UNLV)

Cha Jan Chang, a professor at the university's business school, was also killed. Whitfield said Chang spent over 20 years at the university.

The third victim isn't being identified yet. McMahill said the individual injured in the shooting is in life-threatening condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cha Jan Chang in a professional picture

Cha Jan Chang, a professor at the university's business school, was also killed. (UNLV)

McMahill said at a press conference Wednesday that the first 911 calls were placed at 11:45 a.m. He said two police officers were treated for minor injuries from searching campus rooms and buildings.

Two detectives who initially responded engaged the alleged shooter and fired their weapons, leaving the suspect dead.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.