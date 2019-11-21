Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport shooting injures ‘suspect,’ police say

By Cody Derespina | Fox News
One person was injured and being treated at a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, officials said.

Only described as a “suspect” by police, it wasn’t immediately clear what offense authorities believed the person committed.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center and police said they were working on setting up a media staging area to provide additional information.

McCarran Airport is located about five miles south of Las Vegas' downtown area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.