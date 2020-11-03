Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

LAPD declares citywide tactical alert as voters flock to polls

The alert comes as businesses in the region have taken precautions in case of potential unrest

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The Los Angeles Police Department declared a city tactical alert Tuesday as voters continued to head to the polls. 

The alert wasn't triggered by a specific incident, the LAPD said. Officers are trying to ensure proper resources are available to address incidents resulting from Election Day activities.

"The Department is committed to ensuring that adequate resources are available to ensure all Angelenos are able to safely vote without interference," a police tweet read. "The Department will continue to assess the needs to maintain a tactical alert based upon the needs and state of the City."

The alert came as businesses in and around Los Angeles boarded up earlier this week in anticipation of potential unrest. 

Several groups called for demonstrations earlier in the day, but no incidents were reported. 

Local officials have said there were no indications of threats to safety. 