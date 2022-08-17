Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

LA police shoot man who was armed with machete

California police say no officers were hurt in the shooting

Associated Press
Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not made public, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im, a police spokesperson.

The man was conscious and breathing at the scene but his condition was not known in the hours after the 7 a.m. shooting, Im said. No officers were hurt.

The California police have shot a man who was armed with a machete. (Fox News)

Officers were called to the San Fernando Valley's Lake Balboa neighborhood for a report of a man with a machete, Im said.

Im did not have details about what prompted police to open fire. No other information was immediately available.