Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles

LA Mayor Karen Bass rejects assistance from FDNY; Newsom accepts help from Mexico crews

Newsom said he is 'deeply grateful' for Mexico's help

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass dodges questions about raging wildfires Video

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass dodges questions about raging wildfires

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass refused to answer Sky News reporter David Blevins' questions about her initial absence as wildfires raged across her jurisdiction. (Sky News)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass rejected an offer from the New York Fire Department to help battle deadly wildfires scorching the Golden State, the New York Post reported.

As of Friday morning, the California fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and buildings in the Los Angeles area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently agreed to pay for more firefighters after the state reported it was beyond capacity.

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker extended the offer in "recent days," according to the report. JetBlue agreed to pay for the firefighters' fares to the city.

FDNY Firefighters

FDNY officials offered to send help to California amidst an outburst of deadly wildfires, according to the New York Post. (Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

LA FIRE SOUNDED ALARM ON BUDGET CUTS IMPACTING WILDFIRE RESPONSE: MEMO

Mexico is sending crews to help contain the Eaton Fire, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday via X.

"California is deeply grateful for President @ClaudiaShein's support as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires," Newsom wrote. "Our partnership and shared commitment to helping communities in need is greatly valued."

Gavin Newsom surveying fire damage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, surveys damage from the Palisades Fire on Wednesday. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES DEVASTATE LOS ANGELES COUNTY, KILLING 5 AND THREATENING THOUSANDS OF HOMES

On a call with Fox News Digital on Friday afternoon, FDNY officials said they would prepare a statement. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

New reports claim Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass rejected an offer of assistance from the New York Fire Department. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, minutes later, they responded with an email saying, "We are currently unable to confirm or comment on this."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

Related Topics