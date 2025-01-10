LA Mayor Karen Bass rejects assistance from FDNY; Newsom accepts help from Mexico crews

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass rejected an offer from the New York Fire Department to help battle deadly wildfires scorching the Golden State, the New York Post reported.

As of Friday morning, the California fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and buildings in the Los Angeles area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently agreed to pay for more firefighters after the state reported it was beyond capacity.

New York City Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker extended the offer in "recent days," according to the report. JetBlue agreed to pay for the firefighters' fares to the city.

Mexico is sending crews to help contain the Eaton Fire, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday via X.

"California is deeply grateful for President @ClaudiaShein's support as we work to suppress the Los Angeles wildfires," Newsom wrote. "Our partnership and shared commitment to helping communities in need is greatly valued."

On a call with Fox News Digital on Friday afternoon, FDNY officials said they would prepare a statement.

However, minutes later, they responded with an email saying, "We are currently unable to confirm or comment on this."