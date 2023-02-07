KY schedules listening tour to gather input for internet broadband plan

Kentucky officials involved in shaping a state broadband plan have scheduled a 14-stop listening tour to receive input from people across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The six-week tour begins Feb. 14 in Hopkinsville as part of the Better Internet Initiative, the governor announced recently. The events will be led by the state’s Office of Broadband Development.

The tour will help officials identify where "more work needs to be done" in creating a broadband plan that ensures investments are made where they're critically needed, Beshear said.

The intent is to develop a digital equity plan that will "bridge the gap" in internet access that "has existed for far too long," he said.

Other stops on the tour will include Mayfield, Owensboro, Elizabethtown, Jeffersontown, Bowling Green, Russell Springs, Hazard, London, Prestonsburg, Morehead, Maysville and Lexington. The tour will conclude in Florence on March 23.