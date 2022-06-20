KY new Medical marijuana panel hosts first meeting

Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Associated Press
A newly appointed medical marijuana advisory team formed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is meeting for the first time.

Items on the agenda for the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee meeting Monday afternoon include an overview of the panel's responsibilities and a discussion about when to schedule town hall meetings, a statement from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said.

The meeting in Frankfort will be held via video teleconference and the public can watch online.

Beshear announced last week that Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will serve as co-chairs of the 17-member panel, which includes health care professionals, members of law enforcement and advocates for medical marijuana.

The committee will travel around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.

