Kindergarten teacher accused of recording sexually explicit videos with a child, sending them to ex-boyfriend

A kindergarten teacher from Florida is facing jail time for allegedly recording herself sexually abusing a young child and sending the videos to her ex-boyfriend.

Audra Mabel, 34, is now facing child pornography charges after authorities found the videos on ex-boyfriend Justin Ritchie's computer. He was under investigation after a complaint was filed against him for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12. He also videotaped the alleged assaults, according to reports.

Mabel allegedly sent Ritchie 11 sexually explicit videos of herself, which were made in 2017 while she was living and teaching at a school in Michigan. The child involved in the videos was reportedly not one of her students. However, in one video, Mabel exposes herself to the camera, then turns the camera to reveal what appears to be a classroom full of students, The Detroit Free Press reports.

FLORIDA WOMAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR SITTING ON, SMOTHERING GIRL, 9, AS PUNISHMENT

Mabel worked at the Lyons School in the Lansing School District in Michigan from November 2016 to June 2017 as a temporary replacement teacher and left at the end of that school year. After that, she reportedly returned to Florida and gained employment at Spring Lake Elementary School in the Seminole County Public School District, just north of Orlando.

In light of the charges against Mabel, the school has fired her and notified parents while clarifying that it does not appear that she committed any crimes with students. They added that parents with any knowledge of inappropriate behavior conducted by her to reach out to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mabel and Ritchie are both being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond.