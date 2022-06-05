Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kentucky suspect shot and killed deputy who let him smoke after arrest

Gary Rowland concealed a gun during the arrest and pulled it out when deputies let him outside to smoke, according to Kentucky State Police

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Kentucky man used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a sheriff's deputy who let him go outside to smoke after an arrest last month. 

Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested on May 16 on drugs and firearm-related warrants, as well as absconding from parole. 

A multi-agency team was interviewing him about an hour after the arrest as part of a separate investigation at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when Rowland asked if he could go outside to smoke. 

Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash was shot and killed by a suspect with a concealed gun. 

Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash was shot and killed by a suspect with a concealed gun.  (Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

"While smoking, Mr. Rowland produced a handgun, which had been concealed on his person, firing it in the direction of and striking [Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash]," the Kentucky State Police said on Friday following an investigation. 

Other deputies returned fire and wounded Rowland. Both Rowland and Cash were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. 

Gary Rowland was let outside of the Mashall County Sheriff's Office to smoke when he pulled a gun out and fatally shot Deptuy Jody Cash. 

Gary Rowland was let outside of the Mashall County Sheriff's Office to smoke when he pulled a gun out and fatally shot Deptuy Jody Cash.  (Google Maps)

Deputy Cash's 22-year career in law enforcement included stints with the Kentucky State Police, the Murray State University Police Department, and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. 

"This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at the time. "Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy."

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 