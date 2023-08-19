Kentucky suspect accused of chopping naked woman's hair, holding her captive for hours: police

Louisville police arrested a suspect who allegedly made a woman strip naked, chopped her hair with a machete while chained to the floor for five hours, and threatened to kill her this week.

Moises May, 36, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of assault and terroristic threatening, according to WDRB. He was also charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment and harassment.

The victim, Joanna Wilson, was rescued by authorities inside a home off Dixie Highway on Wednesday. May, who fathered Wilson's child, allegedly made her get naked and kept her chained in a house they previously shared.

The incident began when Wilson and May were arguing on Wednesday. The suspect reportedly held the victim down forcibly, slapped her and used a machete to cut her hair. According to an arrest report, May told her: 'You're gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don't come home I'd kill you.'"

"He made me strip naked, he put the chain around my neck. He called his friend and said, 'I've got to take this equipment back to Lowe's. When I come back, I'm going to kill you.'" Wilson told WDRB. "I only had a few minutes to get out."

Wilson said that May would have murdered her if neighbors had not called 911. She was able to open a window and alert nearby residents by screaming for help.

"Every door was screwed shut," the victim added. "The Fire Department couldn't even knock down the doors, that's how bad it was screwed, every window was bolted, every exit, there is no exit in the house."

Firefighters used a ladder to get to the second floor of the house. They needed to use bolt cutters to set the victim free.

"By leaving the victim chained up in the house with no way of calling for help or leaving, the defendant manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life by engaging in conduct that created a risk of serious physical injury or death to the victim," an arrest report obtained by WDRB read.

Louisville Metro Police Department told Fox News Digital that May is being processed.

"He has been transported to our Domestic Violence Unit where he will be interviewed and then to LMDC for processing," the Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson explained. "We hope that this arrest will offer some type of relief to Ms. Wilson, the victim in this case."

Louisville Metro Police Department is actively investigating the incident.