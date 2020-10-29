Kentucky State Police investigating recent fatal officer-involved shooting during 'altercation'

An officer with a sheriff department in Kentucky shot a man dead during an altercation that broke out during a call for service Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning, and authorities have yet to identify the race or ethncity of either the officer involved or the man killed.

The Kentucky State Police launched an investigation Wednesday after an officer with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Forest Circle near Cadiz around 12:45 p.m. State police said in a press release that “an altercation ensued between the officer and a male at the residence,” and at some point, “the officer discharged their service weapon, striking and fatally wounding the male.”

The male, identified as Bennie “Shawn” Biby, 44 of Cadiz, was pronounced dead at the Trigg County Hospital by the Trigg County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Ky.

No other information was immediately available. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office said any information regarding updates about the investigation will be released by Kentucky State Police. State police did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers and detectives responded to the scene to investigate after the fatal shooting involving the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department.