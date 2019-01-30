Kentucky dad punished children with pushups for 30 minutes straight: cops

A Kentucky father is accused of forcing his kids to eat soap and do pushups for 30 minutes straight as punishment for breaking house rules, authorities said.

James Pal Kidwell, 40, of Mount Vernon, is charged with first-degree child abuse for subjecting his children, 11 and 13, of various forms of punishment, WKYT-TV in Lexington reported.

One child apparently got rug burns as a result of the pushups. Kidwell also allegedly made his children eat soap, which allegedly caused a sore to grow in one child's mouth, according to the station. One child also had a bruise on their chest from allegedly being punched.

Other punishments allegedly include making his kids lean into a wall with their foreheads for up to 30 minutes.

Kidwell was arrested Monday and is being held on $10,000 bond, according to the Rockcastle County Detention Center website.