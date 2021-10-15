Kentucky masseur charged with rape of pregnant woman

A Kentucky masseur has been charged with raping a woman who is nearly nine months pregnant during a prenatal rubdown.

Tyler Isaacs, 30, was charged with first-degree rape this week for the alleged attack in July at Rest Assured Massage and Spa in Lexington, the Richmond Register reported, citing an arrest warrant.

The mom-to-be — who was not identified — told officers that when she arrived for her first appointment at the spa, there was no one else there other than Isaacs, the warrant said.

Once the regular massage ended, Isaacs told the woman to stand and place her stomach on the table so he could work on her back.

He then grabbed her wrists from behind and raped her, according to the warrant.

The attack lasted minutes, and when Isaacs left the room, his accuser said, she was still alone in the spa, the warrant said.

Isaacs later told police that he had sex with the woman, who was due to have her baby soon, the report said.

Isaacs reportedly said it was the first time he had had sex with a client, according to the warrant.

Isaacs was arrested Oct. 12 and taken to the Madison County Detention Center then released the next day, the paper said.

A woman who identified herself as the owner of the spa reacted angrily when contacted by The Post Friday, yelling into the phone, "Who cares? He doesn’t work here no more."

Reminded that the alleged attack happened to a client at her spa, the owner — who did not give a name — again repeated, "Who cares?"

"Don’t call here no more," she said before hanging up.

