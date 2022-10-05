Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report

A Kentucky couple has been arrested after authorities discovered human remains inside a tote bag in a storage locker while searching for a missing girl.

Cheyanne Porter, 27, and Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 31, were each charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Deputies learned of the missing girl from a caller who reported that they had not seen one of the children who was in the care of Porter and Gomez-Alvarez for some time.

"The caller stated that [Porter and Gomez-Alvarez] had different excuses as to why this child was never with the other children and believed something may have happened to the child," the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined the child had not been reported missing and subsequently filled a missing persons report.

On Monday, authorities said deputies received information that led them to a storage facility in Owensboro, where a locker in Porter’s name was found. Officials did not immediately provide details about what information led authorities to the storage facility.

A search of the locker revealed a tote with suspected human remains inside. The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

The body is believed to belong to 9-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez, WFIE-TV reported.

Deputies said that Alianna’s siblings told them that they were mistreated, and that Alianna was locked in a basement for an extended time when she died of convulsions, the report said.

Authorities described Porter and Gomez-Alvarez as transients who’ve lived in different states and stayed in local hotels for much of 2022.

Deputies said no additional information would be released at this time.