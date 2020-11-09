Kenosha man who allegedly bought Kyle Rittenhouse gun used in shootings faces charges

Wisconsin prosecutors have filed charges against a teenager who allegedly purchased the rifle allegedly used by Kyle Rittenhouse to kill two protesters and wound a third during unrest in Kenosha.

Dominick David Black, 19, a Kenosha resident, faces two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under age 18, causing death, according to a criminal complaint.

He was arrested Nov. 6. The complaint said Black purchased the AR-15 rifle for Rittenhouse to use and stored it at his stepfather's home. Rittenhouse, 17, was not able to legally purchase a firearm on his own.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE'S LAWYERS FIGHT EXTRADITION IN PROTEST OF TURNING HIM 'OVER TO THE MOB'

Authorities said the pair went to Kenosha in an effort to protect businesses amid unrest over the police Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. Black volunteered to break a citywide curfew to protect the Car Source business lot on Aug. 25 and asked Rittenhouse to go with him, the complaint says.

The pair went to Black's stepfather's home to retrieve the rifle that "Black gave to Mr. Rittenhouse to use that evening," according to the complaint, the Kenosha News reported.

Black told police that when they went to his stepfather's house he was concerned about Rittenhouse having the gun because he wasn't 18, but if he told Rittenhouse he couldn't have it Rittenhouse “would have thrown a fit,” police reports said.

During the unrest, Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters -- Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber -- and wounded a third, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Black then allegedly drove the teenager to his home in Antioch, Ill., with the rifle in the trunk of his car.

“Kyle called Black at some point after the shooting and Black met with Kyle before they both left the area in Black’s vehicle," the complaint said.

Black allegedly admitted to police to giving Rittenhouse the weapon. Black's stepdad told Antioch police that Black purchased the rifle in Ladysmith, Wis., using Rittenhouse's money and put the weapon in his own name, the newspaper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide charges.

His attorneys maintain he was defending himself from an angry mob. Black posted $2,500 bond Monday and was released from the Kenosha County jail, according to jail records. He is due back in court Nov. 19. Messages to his attorney were not immediately returned.

Rittenhouse was extradited to Wisconsin and is being held on $2 million bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.