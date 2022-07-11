Kansas police investigating vandalism at church: 'My body my choice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Kansas church was spray-painted with apparent pro-abortion messages in an act of vandalism over the weekend, prompting a police investigation, according to local reports.

The incident happened early Sunday at the Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, FOX4 Kansas City reported, citing police reports.

Images from outside the church show a message scrawled with red spray paint across an exterior wall that read, "My body my choice."

"This is an effort of intimidation to try and silence the church," Archbishop Joesph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, told the station.

PRO-LIFE GROUPS, CHURCHES SEE INCREASED VIOLENCE AFTER SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING

Naumann also said that paint appearing to look like blood was dumped over the statue of Mary.

The incident comes as other churches across the country have faced acts of vandalism following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit or ban the practice altogether.

No details on any suspects were immediately available. The Overland Park Police Department is investigating the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Naumann said that he believes people can disagree on issues and still respect each other.

"I’ll pray for them," Naumann said of the vandals. "They are not a very happy person if they result to these kinds of things."