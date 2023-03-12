Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Kansas man died of self-inflicted gunshot following hours-long standoff, gunfire with federal agents

Federal agents blocked the suspect from escaping the apartment parking lot in his vehicle

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Kansas man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday after a standoff with federal agents who had attempted to serve a search warrant, police said. 

The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI went to serve the warrant at the Villa Medici apartments near 96th Street and Rosewood Lane in Overland Park, Kansas, around 5 p.m. on Friday. 

Federal agents engaged in an hours-long standoff with a suspect at the Villa Medici apartment complex, pictured here in Overland Park, Kansas. 

Federal agents engaged in an hours-long standoff with a suspect at the Villa Medici apartment complex, pictured here in Overland Park, Kansas.  (Google Maps)

John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department told WDAF-TV the federal agents attempted to block the suspect's vehicle so that he couldn’t drive away. 

The suspect fired shots at the federal agents before running into his apartment and barricading himself, Lacy said. The agents exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was injured. 

Residents at the apartment were asked to remain in their homes for several hours while the standoff was underway. 

The standoff dragged on into Saturday. By the afternoon, police and federal agents managed to enter the suspect’s apartment before he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, WDAF-TV reported

The identity of the suspect has not been released. Officials have not disclosed details of the felony arrest warrant. 

Overland Park in Johnson County, Kansas, is about 12 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 