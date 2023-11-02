Just-married Iowa teacher accused of sex acts with students as young as 13

Months after her wedding, an Iowa teacher faces criminal charges for allegedly "engag[ing] in multiple sexually-oriented acts with at least three [male] students, the youngest of which being 13," according to area police.

Cassidy Kraus of Westside, 24, was just married to her husband on July 1, according to an online announcement from the couple. Court records show that her new husband filed for divorce on August 28.

Three days before the filing, Inside Edition reported, Kraus tendered her resignation in lieu of termination at IKM-Manning Schools.

The school board announced the news at the time and noted that the teacher had been on leave since an investigation was launched into her alleged conduct after the school received reports from a parent that she was distributing illicit material.

75-YEAR-OLD TEACHER LEARNS FATE AFTER FACING 600 YEARS IN PRISON FOR STUDENT SEX ASSAULT

Just last week, Kraus was arrested on two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor and third-degree sexual abuse, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

A criminal complaint filed against Kraus and obtained by Fox News Digital goes into slightly more detail. Allegedly, the Iowa teacher "perform[ed] sex acts with a person 14 years of age and "disseminat[ed] obscene material" to one victim via Snapchat in 2022 and two more in 2023.

In at least two instances, Kraus allegedly "fondl[ed] or touch[ed] the pubes or genitals" of children, per the Carroll County Court complaint.

ARIZONA TEACHER ON LEAVE AFTER DRESSING UP AS DEVIL, TELLING STUDENTS 'HAIL SATAN'

The other two victims were between the ages of 13 and 14, KTIV reported.

Kraus posted $10,000 bond the morning after her arrest, according to the police press release, and was released from Carroll County Jail ahead of her first court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday.

EX-MISSOURI TEACHER WHO DITCHED CLASSROOM FOR ONLYFANS HAS NO REGRETS: 'FAR EXCEEDED MY TEACHER SALARY'

She has yet to enter a plea, according to online records. Kraus's attorney, Kevin Hobbs, declined to comment on his client's pending case. Fox News Digital could not reach IKM-Manning Schools for comment at press time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted on all counts, under Iowa sentencing guidelines, Kraus could face up to 33 years in prison.