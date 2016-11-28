Jury selection to resume in Charleston church shooting trial

Jury selection is resuming anew in the federal case of a white man on trial for fatally shooting nine black parishioners at a Charleston church last year.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylann Roof is charged with counts including hate crimes and obstruction of religion in the Emanuel AME Church shootings. It's the first of two death penalty trials he faces.

The selection process was halted Nov. 7 after Roof's lawyers questioned his ability to understand the case against him. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel's ruling last week cleared the way for Monday's process to begin anew.

Beginning Monday, 516 potential jurors will report to the courthouse to be individually questioned by the judge. When 70 qualified jurors are picked, attorneys can use strikes to dismiss those they don't want.