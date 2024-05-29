Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Judge in Scott Peterson case denies almost all DNA retesting requests as convicted killer vies for new trial

Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife Laci Peterson in 2004

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Scott Peterson seeking a new trial, claims he is innocent Video

Scott Peterson seeking a new trial, claims he is innocent

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan on Scott Peterson’s efforts to seek a new trial after being convicted of killing his wife and unborn child in 2002.

A judge denied almost all of Scott Peterson’s DNA retesting requests on Wednesday as his defense team attempts to get a new trial.

The judge did agree to allow only one piece of evidence to go through a new round of DNA testing – a piece of duct tape found on Laci Peterson's pants.

Scott Peterson was convicted 20 years ago of murdering his pregnant wife Laci. 

Scott Peterson appears in court in 2024

Convicted killer Scott Peterson appears in court on Wednesday, Mary 29, 2024. He is attempting to get a new trial. (KTVU)

Peterson was found guilty of killing Laci and their unborn son Connor who were found dead in San Francisco Bay in 2003. He is currently serving a life sentence.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.