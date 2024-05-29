Judge in Scott Peterson case denies almost all DNA retesting requests as convicted killer vies for new trial

A judge denied almost all of Scott Peterson’s DNA retesting requests on Wednesday as his defense team attempts to get a new trial.

The judge did agree to allow only one piece of evidence to go through a new round of DNA testing – a piece of duct tape found on Laci Peterson's pants.

Scott Peterson was convicted 20 years ago of murdering his pregnant wife Laci.

Peterson was found guilty of killing Laci and their unborn son Connor who were found dead in San Francisco Bay in 2003. He is currently serving a life sentence.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.