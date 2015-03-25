Judge frees TV pitchman Kevin Trudeau from federal jail in Chicago

A federal judge has ordered the release from jail of Kevin Trudeau after the TV pitchman spent nearly a week behind bars for failing to pay a $37 million civil judgment.

Judge Robert Gettleman ordered the 50-year-old's release at a hearing Monday in Chicago.

Trudeau had been jailed for contempt since last Tuesday after Gettleman said he didn't believe Trudeau was being honest about his global assets.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/17onMNp) that Gettleman told the courtroom Monday he's still not convinced Trudeau is being forthcoming about his assets.

But Gettleman added Trudeau might be able to answer a receiver's questions better while free.

The Federal Trade Commission successfully sued Trudeau for deceiving viewers about weight-loss claims. It says he's hiding assets in shell companies.