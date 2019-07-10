Joe Pags on Minnesota city council nixing Pledge of Allegiance: Why is loving the flag an issue?

Syndicated radio host Joe "Pags" Pagliarulo expressed his amazement Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" over a Minnesota city council voting to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before their meetings.

"The American flag, it's over my shoulder, what's wrong with that? It used to be fixed in this country that we loved the flag. Why is this an issue?" the Texas-based host told Ainsley Earhardt and Griff Jenkins.

About 100 protesters -- waving flags and chanting "U.S.A!" -- showed up to the council's meeting Monday night to make their voices heard.

Despite the mayor of St. Louis Park reportedly saying the decision should be reversed, the council did not change course. The amendment to the council's rules was characterized as an effort to serve a more "diverse community," and the council voted 5-0 on June 17 to nix the pledge.

St. Louis Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is represented in Congress by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Pagliarulo, host of "The Joe Pags Show," said one of the largest radio stations where his show is syndicated is in that area of Minnesota.

"The people I hear from every single day say this isn't Minnesota, this doesn't represent us, this isn't who we are, we're stunned this is happening. They're always put on the map some dumb reason like this," he said.

He said Monday's protests show how out of touch the council is with the people they're representing.

"The people in that district have said enough is enough," said Pagliarulo, expressing the hope that protesters will keep showing up until the council "undoes this dumb thing that they did."

Responding on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, Minnesota GOP chairperson Jennifer Carnahan said she attended the meeting Monday night and heard "disturbing" statements from the council members.

"One of the gentlemen, Tim Brausen, said evidently Minnesotans are upset because we are playing with their hallowed traditions. So it was just this air of superiority and very disturbing all around," she recalled.

Carnahan said she hopes the council will see "the error of their ways" soon and reinstate the pledge.