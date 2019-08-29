Video from raid on Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach mansion showed nude images of young women

Video of a 2005 police raid of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Fla., mansion reveals a home partially decorated with illicit photos and imagery of young women.

Inside the home, the video shows a wall covered in artsy nude photos of men and women, a painting of a nude woman lying on her back and a photo of a naked woman – reportedly Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell – lying on a sandy beach.

Entering the master bedroom, police discovered a drawing of a bare female backside and a painting of a naked woman, as well as what appeared to be either a sketch or embellished photo of Maxwell.

Other photos in the home apparently showed Epstein standing at the podium of the White House press room.

Police also discovered a green massage table leaning against a wall under framed photos of Epstein, who was accused of molesting dozens of underage girls at the mansion.

By 2006, Palm Beach investigators had interviewed more than 30 young women – some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged molestations.

In the end, prosecutors and Epstein’s lawyers negotiated a then-secret plea deal which led Epstein to serve just 13 months in jail under work-release privileges, allowing him to work in his office six days a week.

He pleaded guilty to a child prostitution charge and registered as a sex offender.

The FBI has raided Epstein’s other properties, including his New York City mansion and his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Prosecutors confirmed Tuesday that inquiries into Epstein’s co-conspirators were ongoing and would continue despite the fact that the criminal case against Epstein has been dismissed due to Epstein's suicide in his jail cell earlier this month.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.