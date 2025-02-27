Jeffrey Epstein list: AG Pam Bondi releases highly anticipated DOJ documents

The Justice Department released a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files after Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was reviewing classified documents in the case.

Bondi told Fox News Wednesday evening that she planned to release "a lot of names" and flight logs today – but warned that the contents of the files overall are "pretty sick."

In an interview with "Jesse Watters Primetime," Bondi revealed that there were more than 250 alleged victims in Epstein's trafficking ring, and that their identities would be protected in any release of documents on the case.

Many of the documents were already released during Ghislaine Maxwell's federal criminal trial, which landed her in prison for decades. They include flight logs, an evidence list, a contact book and a redacted "masseuse list" believed to refer to Epstein's victims.

Epstein, 66, died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges. His potential client list has long been an item of public interest, due to his many connections to billionaires, celebrities, academics and global leaders.

A federal court ordered thousands of pages of sealed records to be made public last year. They revealed nearly 200 names, many of which belonged to people who were not accused of crimes.

He had landed a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 after paying a high school girl $300 for sex – 13 months in jail with work release during the day. Fallout from that move prompted Florida to pass a new law that allowed the court to release grand jury materials in the case, which are typically secret.

A group of 12 Epstein accusers also sued the FBI last year, alleging the bureau failed to properly investigate credible allegations that he led a "sex trafficking ring for the elite" as far back as the 1990s.

The FBI previously said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Epstein, his former lover and now a convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly abused young women and underage girls between 1996 and his death in 2019, according to the lawsuit. Citing police documents, it alleges that Epstein recruited girls between 14 and 16 as well as students at Palm Beach Community College for "sex-tinged sessions."

In addition to Maxwell, another Epstein associate, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, was also charged with sex trafficking. Like Epstein, he turned up dead in a jail cell .

Maxwell is appealing her conviction while serving a sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee.

She is due for release in the summer of 2037.

