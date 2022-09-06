Expand / Collapse search
Jackson, Mississippi, water pressure is restored to 'normal' for most residents

More than 150K people in Mississippi's capital are still under a boil-water notice

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, announced Monday that water pressure had been restored for residents, with most experiencing normal pressure. 

In a statement, the city said that its O.B. Curtis water treatment plant held steady, with total plant output meeting the goal of 87 pounds per square inch.

Higher pressure had improved for customers and while the outlook continues to be positive according to Jackson, additional challenges leave the potential for fluctuations. 

"All tanks maintained storage levels overnight. We currently do not have any tanks at low levels," the release said. "All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure."

Work is continuing at the plant after flooding exacerbated problems at the plant, leading to a drop in pressure throughout Jackson. 

The more than 150,000 residents had already been under a boil-water notice due to poor quality.

    Clouds are reflected on the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

    A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    A Mississippi National Guardsman carries a case of drinking water to a Jackson, Miss., resident, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"Yesterday, the liquid soda ash feed was re-established and progress was made in improving and restoring the solids treatment process. The membrane plant capacity increased significantly due to completed repairs. Work continues in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems with city staff and mutual aid teams from Mississippi and Georgia rural water associations. We also have staff assisting from the Louisiana State Department of Health," Jackson officials said. "The focus today is on continuing to restore the sludge plant to full operation. The Anhydrous Ammonia tank leak has been stopped."

A minor ammonia leak had been reported.

Sampling was forecast to happen midweek, although it was contingent upon sustained water pressure

"We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to lift the boil water notice," the city said. 

    Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, watches as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, shakes hands with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, following a tour the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

    Sharon Epps, who lives in a rental home in the Queens neighborhood of Jackson, Miss., holds a glass of tap water taken from her kitchen faucet, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

    Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, second from right, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past sedimentation basins at the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

In the meantime, residents should continue to boil water or use bottled water. 

As water pressure has been restored, some fear the increase could break the pipes.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that the city is "a matter of days" away from water fit for consumption. 

The city "will be in an emergency even as the water is restored to every home, and even as the boil water notice is lifted, because that is the fragile state of our water treatment facility," he told ABC’s "This Week."

Anyone who is still experiencing discolored water or no pressure is instructed to report it on a city survey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.