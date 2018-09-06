Israeli teen plunges 800 feet to his death at Yosemite, report says

An Israeli teen visiting Yosemite National Park fell to his death Wednesday while trying to take a selfie, a report said.

Tomer Frankfurter, 18, a resident of Jerusalem, had been on a two-month trip to the United States when he died, according to Israeli news reports. He apparently died after plunging more than 800 feet after he slipped off a cliff, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Frankfurter’s mother confirmed her son’s death with Israeli’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Times of Israel reported.

The ministry said Wednesday that the teen’s body was being brought back to Israel for burial.

Yosemite National Park is no stranger to rock climbing-related deaths.

In June, two climbers died while scaling Yosemite’s iconic El Capitan rock formation while simu-climbing, a technique where climbers move simultaneously while tied to the same rope.

Another hiker died in May while climbing the picturesque Half Dome peak above Yosemite Valley.