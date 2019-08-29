Iowa police officer assures boy, 6, no ‘bad guys’ lurk in new bedroom

A police officer in Iowa in being hailed for helping reassure a young boy that he has nothing to fear in his new bedroom.

Officer Bruce Schwartz in Eldridge, Iowa, came to the aid of Amanda Williams, who was trying to put her 6-year-old son Hayden at ease after the family moved into a new home.

Previously, Hayden shared a room with his older sister but now he was getting a room of his own – and was worried that “bad guys” might be lurking in the dark, FOX 59 in Iowa reported.

“He says he has something wrong with his head and that he can’t stop the scary thoughts that are creeping into it,” Williams wrote about her son in a Facebook post. “He believes in superheroes. He believes in ‘bad guys’ and all other things that appear real to him.”

Williams said she took Hayden to visit the local police, thinking the officers would make him feel safer. That’s when Schwartz volunteered to inspect the bedroom for Hayden.

The next day, the officer visited Hayden at his school, which the boy was attending for the first day, according to FOX 59.

“I’m just at a loss of words honestly. Officer Schwartz, if you’re reading this, thank you from the bottom of my mama heart,” Williams wrote. “The kindness you’ve shown Hayden certainly doesn’t go unnoticed and I know he will remember this forever.”