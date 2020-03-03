Iowa man beat rabbit and then beheaded it, sentenced

An Iowa man was given a two-year prison sentence last month after beating a rabbit to death with a stick and beheading it at an animal shelter on late last year.

Bobby Carothers, 64, was arrested in December after staffers at the Des Moines shelter found the rabbit Petunia in a "beyond gruesome" scene. They identified Carothers as the last person to leave the building.

"I'm having rabbit stew tonight," Carothers told an Animal Rescue League (ARL) employee as he was leaving the shelter, court records show.

FLORIDA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LEAVING BOY ALONE WITHOUT WATER, ELECTRICITY FOR 9 DAYS: REPORT

Carothers was open about his crimes, telling the arresting deputy he used a stick to kill the rabbit and then cut off its head, records said.

He also told police he cut off the rabbit's ears, according to the Des Moines Register.

NEW JERSEY TROOPERS PULL MAN FROM SEMI TRUCK SECONDS BEFORE EXPLOSION, BODY CAM FOOTAGE SHOWS

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa submitted dozens of victim impact statements for consideration and were providing grief counseling services for staff. They also received a protective order that prevents Carothers from entering any ARL facility.

Police arrested Carothers three hours after the incident when a fire alarm was pulled at a local trucking company.

Carothers told the arresting deputy he was hungry when asked why he killed the rabbit, court records said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was credited for 66 days served, according to the shelter.