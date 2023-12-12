Iowa ex-cop who allegedly exchanged nudes, had sex with teen in ride-along program gets 15 years

A judge sentenced a former Iowa police officer to 15 years in prison for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a minor he met while investigating a sex offender.

Iowa Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday sentenced former Clarksville officer Michael William Tobin, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

CATHOLIC PRIEST FATALLY STABBED IN NEBRASKA CHURCH, IOWA SUSPECT ARRESTED

Prosecutors said Tobin, 35, met a teenager while investigating a sex offender who had offered minors alcohol and cigarettes for nude photos of themselves.

Tobin had sex with the teen after she joined the department's ride-along program in 2021. He then exchanged nude photos with her, had her ask for naked photos of one of her friends, and showed her photos of other nude teenagers that were evidence in another criminal investigation.

A jury found Tobin guilty in October. Tobin resigned from his job as a Clarksville lieutenant in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the sentencing hearing, victims said they hoped Tobin’s time in prison will remind police that they will be held accountable for abuse of power.