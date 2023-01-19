Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Injured Wisconsin officers were reportedly shot with birdshot by suspect

The Racine, WI, officers were shot at while on a domestic disturbance call

Associated Press
Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect, police said.

Racine police say Officer Ben Eiden was shot in the face and Sgt. Joe Burinda was shot in the shoulder with suspected birdshot pellets after the suspect fired multiple shots out a window shortly before 1 a.m.

Eiden, Burinda and two other officers returned fire but missed the suspect, police said.

Two Racine, Wisconsin, police officers were hospitalized after being shot with birdshot early Wednesday.

Two Racine, Wisconsin, police officers were hospitalized after being shot with birdshot early Wednesday. (FOX6 Milwaukee WITI)

The suspect reappeared unarmed at the back of the house a short time later and agreed to surrender, police said. After being evaluated at a hospital for superficial injuries, he was taken to the Racine County Jail, police said.

Criminal charges are pending against the suspect for multiple counts of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and domestic violence disorderly conduct, police said.

Burinda and Eiden were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.