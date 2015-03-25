Indictment details alleged abuse of NC boy, 11, found handcuffed to porch with dead chicken

next Image 1 of 2

A North Carolina couple has been indicted after an 11-year-old boy was found handcuffed to a porch with a dead chicken tied to his neck last month.

Monday's indictment against Wanda Sue Larson and Dorian Harper of Union County spells out some abuse that investigators say occurred in their home from August to November. The couple had guardianship of the boy.

Larson was a supervisor with the local Department of Social Services. Harper was an emergency room nurse. Both were fired.

The indictment says the boy also had been chained to a piece of railroad track in his room and broke his wrist trying to escape.

The indictment accuses Harper of cutting the boy's face with a knife and using an electric wire to burn his face.

The couple faces 21 charges.