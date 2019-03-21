Indiana police discover vehicle seat with blood and teeth in parking lot

Authorities in Indiana are trying to piece together how a bloodied car seat with teeth ended up in a store parking lot on Tuesday.

The Noblesville Police Department said in a news release the odd discovery was made shortly after 9 p.m. when someone reported suspicious items in the parking lot of a Lowe's located northwest of Indianapolis.

Officers found a driver's or passenger's side vehicle seat lying in the parking lot.

"There was blood on the seat and several adult teeth on and in close proximity to the seat," police said.

The seat is believed to be from a Jeep Wrangler, according to police, who added the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about where the seat may have come from or who might have seen the item in the parking lot is asked to contact Noblesville Police Detective Sergeant Tim Hendricks at (317) 776-6371 or thendricks@noblesville.in.us.