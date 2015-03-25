Indiana mom accused of selling daughter to 39-year-old man for child pornography

Two northwestern Indiana residents are facing federal charges involving the alleged sale of a young child for use in producing child pornography.

Prosecutors say a Gary woman sold her 1 1/2-year-old daughter to 39-year-old Christopher M. Bour so he could use the child for porn. The Times of Munster reports the two Gary residents were indicted Wednesday.

Bour faces charges of buying a child to produce child pornography, producing child pornography and possessing child pornography featuring a minor younger than 12.

The child's mother is charged with selling her daughter for the production of child pornography and permitting the child to participate in its production. She's accused of selling and transferring custody and control of her child knowing the toddler would "engage in sexually explicit conduct."