Wisconsin

Indiana man fatally injured in Wisconsin state park hiking mishap

IN man tumbled down a height of 49 feet from West Bluff area of Devil’s Lake State Park

Associated Press
Published
A man who died Tuesday after he fell from a bluff while hiking in a Wisconsin state park has been identified as a 42-year-old from Indiana.

The Sauk County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Gillum, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

Gillum died when he fell 49 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park’s West Bluff portion, the DNR said. That area is near the park's north shore, just south of Baraboo, some 40 miles northwest of Madison.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

An Indiana man was fatally injured while hiking in a Wisconsin state park on Tuesday. 

Gillum's fatal fall was determined to be an accident with no foul play suspected.

Gillum fell after he and another hiker became separated Tuesday afternoon, the DNR said. The other hiker filed a missing-person report.

A group of hikers found Gillum's body just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and alerted authorities.