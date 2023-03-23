Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Illinois father arrested and facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing, battering his own child

Ariel Carrasco's child said the abuse took place between December 2022 and March 2023

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Florida police arrest children’s respiratory therapist suspected of molesting children Video

Florida police arrest children’s respiratory therapist suspected of molesting children

Police released a perp walk video of a children’s respiratory therapist they say molested two children between the age of 12 and 16, including one that is related to him. (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

A father in Illinois is facing several criminal charges after his child accused him of physical and sexual abuse.

Lake Villa resident Ariel Carrasco was arrested on Wednesday after his child told school officials they were molested and battered by him.

The minor said the incidents took place between December 2022 and March 2023.

Police did not disclose the sex of the child. It is not known how old the child is, but police say they are under the age of 13.

FLORIDA EX-TEACHER'S ASSISTANT ARRESTED FOR ‘SEXUAL OFFENSES’ AGAINST STUDENT, ATTEMPTING TO KISS HER: SHERIFF

Ariel Carrasco, is charged  with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child,  domestic battery and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Ariel Carrasco, is charged  with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child,  domestic battery and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. (Lake Villa Police Department)

Carrasco, 46, is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Lake Villa Police Department says that Carrasco made "very concerning statements" to investigators when asked about the allegations.

FORMER LOUDOUN COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT, SCHOOL OFFICIAL, INDICTED BY GRAND JURY OVER HANDLING OF SEXUAL ASSAULTS

Lake Villa Police Department officials said that Carrasco made concerning statements after being confronted about the allegations.

Lake Villa Police Department officials said that Carrasco made concerning statements after being confronted about the allegations. (Google Maps)

Officials said they found evidence to show there was cause for the charges, but did not release details. 

"Officers conducted interviews with the child and other family members," the Lake Villa Police Department said in a statement. "The Department of Children and Family Services was notified, in an effort to develop a safety plan for the family. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carrasco is being held at Lake County Jail on a $2 million bond.