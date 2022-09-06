Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19

Mendoza has canceled a full schedule of events, including address about Illinois’ finances

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, her office announced.

Mendoza is vaccinated and boosted and thankful to be experiencing just mild symptoms, the announcement said.

She has canceled a full schedule of events, including an important address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver to the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, the announcement said. That event is being rescheduled for Sept. 14 in downtown Chicago.

2 DIE IN ILLINOIS HOUSE EXPLOSION

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

Mendoza encourages everyone to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations and boosters to be best protected against developing serious or life-threatening symptoms, the announcement said.

ILLINOIS ROAD SHUT DOWN FOR MASSIVE SNAKE MIGRATION — AND SOME ARE VENOMOUS

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Dick Durbin are among other Illinois officials who have tested positive for COVID-19.