Illegal immigrants from 177 countries accept Biden’s 'open invite’ to US border and more headlines

COME ONE, COME ALL – Illegal immigrants from 177 countries accept Biden’s 'open invite’ to US border, complicating law enforcement. Continue reading …

‘STREAMLINED PROCESSES’ – Biden to announce sweeping protections for migrant spouses of US citizens. Continue reading …

'THIS IS THE RESULT' – Sheriff blames border crisis after illegal immigrant arrested in woman's trail murder. Continue reading …

MAKING HISTORY – Boston Celtics capture 18th NBA championship with Game 5 win over Dallas Mavericks. Continue reading …

‘HOMESICK’ HARRY – Prince is eager to make amends in UK while Meghan Markle focuses on Hollywood, expert says. Continue reading …

REPUBLICAN SHOWDOWN – Trump targets House Freedom Caucus chair in intra-party Republican primary feud. Continue reading …

'POLITICAL SYMPATHY' – Top Republican demands answers after anti-Israel White House riot yield 0 arrests. Continue reading …

CRIME CRISIS – US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during President Biden's trip to Southern California. Continue reading …

INFIGHTING – 'Squad' lawmaker in danger of losing primary as Dem-led attacks pile up. Continue reading …

DOMINATING THE COMPETITION – Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NYT during news-packed May 2024. Continue reading …

'ON THEIR MINDS' – Hostage expert pleased Russia even mentioned possible prisoner swap for WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich. Continue reading …

'ERRORS OF ITS WAY' – Former senator and WNBA team owner says Caitlin Clark could save the league. Continue reading …

JUMPING THE GUN – Blue state governors reportedly dreading possible Trump victory, stockpiling abortion pills. Continue reading …

'NOT AS LIBERAL' – Bill Maher says there's a 'silent Black majority' that's ‘not with AOC.’ Continue reading …



LIZ PEEK – Europe is turning right. Could Trump lead the way for US next? Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Biden prepares to make up laws again, this time on immigration. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Americans see what's being inflicted on their communities. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Democrats have three plays left. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – We will see the reemergence of jacked up Joe. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – How can people make a decision in November when both sides think the other side is nuts? Continue reading …

CRIME CENTRAL – Vegan protesters take over LA restaurant, owner deems state 'hardest place to do business.' Continue reading …

WHY SO QUIET? – Jake Paul says 'one of my greatest accomplishments' goes ‘overlooked.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of Hollywood hotshots, fashion flicks and Bunker Hill heroes. Continue reading …

RELIEF FUNDS – Court orders Kaitlin Armstrong to pay millions to murder victim's family. Continue reading …

SLOW & STEADY WINS IT – This tortoise at the San Antonio Zoo is now 'pushing 150 years old.' See video …

DOUG BURGUM – Trump has a ‘golden opportunity’ here. See video …

JACK KALAVRITINOS – Trump should take the Youngkin/DeSantis approach on parental rights. See video …

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"For decades, the pro-immigration amnesty crowd refused to debate the toll that illegal immigration had taken on the country. There were close to 9 million illegals crossing, including got aways, under Biden alone. Now, this is an attack in and of itself on American sovereignty. It's a slow rolling invasion."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

